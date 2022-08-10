MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $1.45 EPS

MorphoSys (NASDAQ:MOR – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($1.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($1.45), Fidelity Earnings reports. MorphoSys had a negative return on equity of 345.89% and a negative net margin of 439.59%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share.

MorphoSys Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of MOR traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,896. The company has a market cap of $792.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average of $6.03. The company has a quick ratio of 2.91, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01. MorphoSys has a 1 year low of $4.35 and a 1 year high of $15.16.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on MorphoSys from €26.00 ($26.53) to €28.00 ($28.57) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.40.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. It offers Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, follicular lymphoma, and marginal zone lymphoma.

