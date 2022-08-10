MSD Acquisition (NASDAQ:MSDA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of MSD Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:MSDA – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday . 5,200 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 89,990 shares.The stock last traded at $9.84 and had previously closed at $9.84.

MSD Acquisition Price Performance

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.79.

Institutional Trading of MSD Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. purchased a new position in MSD Acquisition during the first quarter valued at approximately $77,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $110,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in MSD Acquisition by 304,500.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC purchased a new stake in MSD Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at about $150,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MSD Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $266,000. Institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

MSD Acquisition Company Profile

MSD Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology and media sectors. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

