MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY) PT Raised to C$68.50 at Scotiabank

MTY Food Group (TSE:MTY – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Scotiabank from C$64.00 to C$68.50 in a research report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price suggests a potential upside of 10.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of MTY Food Group from C$63.00 to C$68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on MTY Food Group from C$66.00 to C$67.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on MTY Food Group from C$77.00 to C$68.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$70.06.

MTY Food Group Trading Up 1.8 %

MTY traded up C$1.11 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$61.81. The company had a trading volume of 49,628 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,068. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$53.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$53.40. MTY Food Group has a 12-month low of C$45.20 and a 12-month high of C$71.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.74, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of C$1.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10.

MTY Food Group Company Profile

MTY Food Group ( TSE:MTY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 8th. The company reported C$1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$1.00 by C$0.17. The business had revenue of C$162.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$155.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that MTY Food Group will post 4.0079236 earnings per share for the current year.

MTY Food Group Inc franchises and operates quick-service, fast-casual, and casual dining restaurants in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company also sells retail products under a multitude of banners. As of November 30, 2021, the company had 6,719 locations comprising 6,603 franchised, 23 joint ventures, and 93 corporate locations.

