Mvm Partners Llp Sells 50,000 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) major shareholder Mvm Partners Llp sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.52, for a total value of $976,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,282,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $278,786,494.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Paragon 28 Stock Up 6.0 %

FNA stock traded up $1.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $20.53. 40,733 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 243,275. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.85 and its 200 day moving average is $16.97. Paragon 28, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.35 and a twelve month high of $25.41. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -46.89.

Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Paragon 28 had a negative return on equity of 20.84% and a negative net margin of 18.54%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Paragon 28

FNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Paragon 28 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Paragon 28 from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,000,000. Shell Asset Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $111,000. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paragon 28 during the second quarter valued at approximately $586,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 22.2% during the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 459,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,290,000 after acquiring an additional 83,604 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Paragon 28 by 53.3% during the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 495,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,856,000 after acquiring an additional 172,125 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

