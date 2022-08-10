Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA) Shares Sold by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich reduced its position in shares of Natera, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRA – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 24,276 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich’s holdings in Natera were worth $993,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in Natera by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 6,090 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $248,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Natera by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 678,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,365,000 after purchasing an additional 17,976 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new position in Natera in the 4th quarter worth about $606,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Natera by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 126,507 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,814,000 after purchasing an additional 12,866 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Natera by 1,041.0% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 696 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. 96.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Natera Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of Natera stock opened at $50.82 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.39 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.13. Natera, Inc. has a 52-week low of $26.10 and a 52-week high of $129.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Natera ( NASDAQ:NTRA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical research company reported ($1.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.47) by ($0.03). Natera had a negative return on equity of 88.35% and a negative net margin of 79.57%. The company had revenue of $198.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.32) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Natera, Inc. will post -5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on NTRA shares. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Natera from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com upgraded Natera to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Natera from $75.00 to $60.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Natera from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Natera from $110.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Natera has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $93.18.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,229,179.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Natera news, CFO Michael Burkes Brophy sold 920 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $35,889.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 82,957 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,236,152.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Steven Leonard Chapman sold 886 shares of Natera stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $40,986.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,179.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 13,966 shares of company stock worth $550,755. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Natera

(Get Rating)

Natera, Inc, a diagnostics company, develops and commercializes molecular testing services worldwide. It offers Panorama, a non-invasive prenatal test that screens for chromosomal abnormalities of a fetus with a blood draw from the mother, as well as twin pregnancies for zygosity; Vistara, a single-gene mutations screening test to identify single-gene disorder; Horizon carrier screening to determine carrier status for various genetic diseases; and Spectrum to identify chromosomal anomalies or inherited genetic conditions during an in vitro fertilization cycle.

Featured Articles

