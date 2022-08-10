National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.75

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $10.99. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 103,927 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.
National Australia Bank Price Performance
The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.
National Australia Bank Cuts Dividend
About National Australia Bank
National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.
Featured Stories
