National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.75

National Australia Bank Limited (OTCMKTS:NABZY – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $10.75 and traded as high as $10.99. National Australia Bank shares last traded at $10.75, with a volume of 103,927 shares changing hands.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of National Australia Bank from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, July 31st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.97 and its 200 day moving average is $10.75.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were given a $0.251 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th.

National Australia Bank Limited provides financial services to individuals and businesses in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. It operates through Business and Private Banking, Personal Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, and New Zealand Banking segments. It operates through Business and Private Banking; Personal Banking; Corporate and Institutional Banking; New Zealand Banking; and Corporate Functions and Other segments.

