National Bank Financial Comments on Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a report released on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HRX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.

Héroux-Devtek Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of TSE HRX traded up C$0.17 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$13.75. The stock had a trading volume of 17,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,880. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of C$12.80 and a fifty-two week high of C$19.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.69, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 2.31. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$14.39 and its 200-day moving average price is C$15.76. The company has a market cap of C$474.20 million and a P/E ratio of 15.28.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.00 million.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Héroux-Devtek news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of Héroux-Devtek stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$893,060.44.

About Héroux-Devtek

(Get Rating)

Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.