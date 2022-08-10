National Bank Financial Comments on Héroux-Devtek Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (TSE:HRX)

Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for Héroux-Devtek in a report released on Sunday, August 7th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.08 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Héroux-Devtek’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Héroux-Devtek’s FY2023 earnings at $0.50 EPS.
Several other research analysts have also recently commented on HRX. Raymond James lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$25.00 to C$23.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$21.00 to C$18.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Héroux-Devtek from C$22.00 to C$21.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday.
Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 19th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$147.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$146.00 million.
In other Héroux-Devtek news, Senior Officer Stephane Arsenault sold 2,500 shares of Héroux-Devtek stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$15.16, for a total transaction of C$37,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,909 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$893,060.44.
Héroux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, assembling, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company also assembles and installs aircraft components at customer assembly lines.
