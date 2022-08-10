National Bank Financial Equities Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS)

Capstone Copper Corp. (TSE:CS – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Capstone Copper in a research note issued to investors on Monday, August 8th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the mining company will earn $0.20 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $0.31. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform Spec Overwgt” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Capstone Copper’s current full-year earnings is $0.50 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capstone Copper’s FY2025 earnings at $0.69 EPS.

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The mining company reported C$0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.12 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$339.59 million during the quarter.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CS. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$8.00 to C$7.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$4.50 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$10.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$7.50 to C$6.25 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$7.16.

Shares of CS stock traded up C$0.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching C$3.26. The company had a trading volume of 607,088 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,599,238. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3.44 and a 200 day moving average of C$5.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.64, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of C$2.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83. Capstone Copper has a 1-year low of C$2.25 and a 1-year high of C$7.79.

Insider Buying and Selling at Capstone Copper

In other Capstone Copper news, Senior Officer Bradley Mercer sold 20,000 shares of Capstone Copper stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.02, for a total value of C$100,306.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 99,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$500,005.35.

About Capstone Copper

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

