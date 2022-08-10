National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI) Announces $0.03 Quarterly Dividend

National CineMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCMI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share by the business services provider on Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.45%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th.

National CineMedia has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 33.5% per year over the last three years. National CineMedia has a dividend payout ratio of 171.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect National CineMedia to earn $0.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 109.1%.

National CineMedia Stock Up 15.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NCMI traded up $0.22 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.61. 48,973 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,097,436. The company has a market capitalization of $131.62 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 1.76. National CineMedia has a 1-year low of $0.88 and a 1-year high of $3.97. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.19 and its 200-day moving average is $1.98.

Insider Buying and Selling

National CineMedia ( NASDAQ:NCMI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $67.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.28) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 379.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that National CineMedia will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other National CineMedia news, CEO Thomas F. Lesinski sold 31,536 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.78, for a total transaction of $56,134.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $561,976.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of National CineMedia

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NCMI. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in National CineMedia by 35.9% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 84,636 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 22,363 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in National CineMedia by 112.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 48,361 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 25,650 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 130.9% during the first quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 48,263 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 27,363 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of National CineMedia by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,255,295 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 35,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in shares of National CineMedia by 12.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 504,410 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 54,985 shares during the period.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NCMI has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of National CineMedia in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of National CineMedia from $4.00 to $1.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st.

National CineMedia Company Profile

National CineMedia, Inc, through its subsidiary, National CineMedia, LLC, operates cinema advertising network in North America. It engages in the sale of advertising to national, regional, and local businesses in Noovie, a cinema advertising and entertainment pre-show seen on movie screens; and sells advertising on its Lobby Entertainment Network, a series of strategically-placed screens located in movie theater lobbies, as well as other forms of advertising and promotions in theatre lobbies.

Featured Articles

