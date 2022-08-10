National Express Group (OTCMKTS:NXPGF) Hits New 1-Year Low at $2.25

National Express Group PLC (OTCMKTS:NXPGF – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $2.25 and last traded at $2.25, with a volume of 0 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $2.25.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Peel Hunt cut shares of National Express Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of National Express Group from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 320 ($3.87) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of National Express Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

National Express Group Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.19.

About National Express Group

National Express Group PLC engages in providing public transport services in the United Kingdom, Germany, Spain, Morocco, Switzerland, the United States, and Canada. The company operates through UK, German Rail, ALSA, and North America segments. It owns and leases buses, coaches, and trains to deliver local, regional, national, and international transportation services.

