National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

National Health Investors Trading Up 0.0 %

NYSE:NHI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. 316,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,150. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.

Get National Health Investors alerts:

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

National Health Investors Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 195.65%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.25.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

About National Health Investors

(Get Rating)

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for National Health Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Health Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.