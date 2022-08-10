National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.86-$3.92 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
National Health Investors Trading Up 0.0 %
NYSE:NHI traded up $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $64.73. 316,452 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,150. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 35.17 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $61.29 and a 200-day moving average of $57.71. National Health Investors has a fifty-two week low of $50.22 and a fifty-two week high of $66.00.
National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The firm had revenue of $71.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.06 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that National Health Investors will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
National Health Investors Announces Dividend
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on National Health Investors in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued an underperform rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded National Health Investors from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $62.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, Capital One Financial started coverage on National Health Investors in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, National Health Investors has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $60.25.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors in the 1st quarter valued at $204,000. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 1st quarter worth about $215,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 29.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in National Health Investors by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.53% of the company’s stock.
About National Health Investors
Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.
Further Reading
