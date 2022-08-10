Natura &Co (NYSE:NTCO) Shares Gap Up to $6.40

Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.40, but opened at $6.87. Natura &Co shares last traded at $6.57, with a volume of 23,014 shares.

Natura &Co Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natura &Co

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 7,703,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,050,398 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 875,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 33,096 shares during the period. Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its position in Natura &Co by 134.6% during the 1st quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 427,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,669,000 after acquiring an additional 245,354 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Natura &Co by 128.3% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 381,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 214,557 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Natura &Co by 105.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 306,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 157,378 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Natura &Co

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

