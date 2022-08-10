Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Stock Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $10.14

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $10.14 and traded as high as $10.23. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 4,702 shares changing hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $10.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $64.58 million, a P/E ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 0.79.

Natural Alternatives International ( NASDAQ:NAII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The business had revenue of $42.37 million for the quarter.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NAII. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 28.4% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 17,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Natural Alternatives International by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

