NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Sells £137,528.30 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).
Shares of LON NWG traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 257.20 ($3.11). 11,584,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,929,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.79. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.92.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.
NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.
