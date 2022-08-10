NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG) Insider Sells £137,528.30 in Stock

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Rating) insider Alison Rose sold 54,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 254 ($3.07), for a total value of £137,528.30 ($166,177.26).

Shares of LON NWG traded up GBX 2.80 ($0.03) during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 257.20 ($3.11). 11,584,274 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,929,824. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 227.21 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 224.79. NatWest Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 182.85 ($2.21) and a 52-week high of GBX 258.10 ($3.12). The firm has a market capitalization of £26.76 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,067.92.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a GBX 3.50 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.75%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NWG. Barclays boosted their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 315 ($3.81) to GBX 400 ($4.83) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 300 ($3.62) to GBX 350 ($4.23) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 240 ($2.90) to GBX 250 ($3.02) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NatWest Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 342 ($4.13).

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

