Navcoin One Day Volume Hits $157,193.00 (NAV)

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. In the last week, Navcoin has traded down 40.6% against the dollar. One Navcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0767 or 0.00000324 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Navcoin has a total market cap of $5.68 million and approximately $157,193.00 worth of Navcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Navcoin alerts:

Astar (ASTR) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0504 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000760 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001707 BTC.

DeepOnion (ONION) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Trisolaris (TRI) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0692 or 0.00000292 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00018421 BTC.

Aston Martin Cognizant Fan Token (AM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Sint-Truidense Voetbalvereniging Fan Token (STV) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00010411 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About Navcoin

Navcoin (CRYPTO:NAV) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 2nd, 2014. Navcoin’s total supply is 74,045,580 coins. Navcoin’s official message board is medium.com/nav-coin. Navcoin’s official Twitter account is @NavCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Navcoin is www.navcoin.org. The Reddit community for Navcoin is /r/NavCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Navcoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NavCoin (NAV) is a privacy-driven PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency. NAV uses the x13 hashing algorithm. NavCoin's encryption software disconnects and randomises the transaction data, removing it even from an IP address. NavCoin uses a subchain to process anonymous transactions. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Navcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Navcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Navcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Navcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Navcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.