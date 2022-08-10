Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB) & Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Financial Comparison

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Rating) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSE:NAVB – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, dividends, risk and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Alpha Teknova -37.59% -10.15% -8.46% Navidea Biopharmaceuticals -2,209.23% -517.32% -154.17%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

25.5% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.6% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 15.2% of Alpha Teknova shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.4% of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility & Risk

Analyst Ratings

Alpha Teknova has a beta of -1.05, suggesting that its stock price is 205% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Alpha Teknova and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Alpha Teknova 0 0 2 0 3.00 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals 0 0 0 0 N/A

Alpha Teknova presently has a consensus target price of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 358.27%. Given Alpha Teknova’s higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Alpha Teknova is more favorable than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Alpha Teknova and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Alpha Teknova $36.89 million 4.64 -$9.80 million ($0.97) -6.30 Navidea Biopharmaceuticals $530,000.00 32.14 -$11.73 million ($0.39) -1.44

Alpha Teknova has higher revenue and earnings than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals. Alpha Teknova is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Alpha Teknova beats Navidea Biopharmaceuticals on 8 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Alpha Teknova

(Get Rating)

Alpha Teknova, Inc. provides critical reagents for life sciences market in the United States and internationally. Its reagents enable the discovery, development, and production of biopharmaceutical products, such as drug therapies, novel vaccines, and molecular diagnostics. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification. It serves life sciences market, including pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, contract development and manufacturing organizations, in vitro diagnostic franchises, and academic and government research institutions. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Hollister, California.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages for a range of diagnostic modalities, including single photon emission computed tomography, positron emission tomography (PET), gamma-scanning, and intra-operative and/or optical-fluorescence detection, as well as delivery of therapeutic compounds that target macrophages, and immune-and inflammation-involved diseases. It develops NAV3-31, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trials for evaluating imaging repeatability, reproducibility, and stability, as well as the capacity of Tc99m tilmanocept imaging for treatment of anti-tumor necrosis factor alpha therapy in patients with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis (RA); NAV3-35 that is in a Phase IIb clinical trial for RA imaging; NAV3-33, which is in Phase III clinical trial for RA; and NAV3-32, which is Phase 2b trial for RA-involved joints. The company is also developing Tc99m tilmanocept for cardiovascular, kaposi's sarcoma, tuberculosis, and other immunotherapeutic applications. The company was formerly known as Neoprobe Corporation and changed its name to Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. in January 2012. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio.

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.