Needham & Company LLC Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $65.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.
Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.
Trade Desk Trading Up 33.5 %
Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $18.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,059. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78.
Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk
In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Trade Desk
Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.
