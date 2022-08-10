Needham & Company LLC Increases Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) Price Target to $65.00

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Rating) had its target price upped by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 10.65% from the stock’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $120.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. DA Davidson upped their price target on shares of Trade Desk from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $125.00 to $95.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $82.76.

Get Trade Desk alerts:

Trade Desk Trading Up 33.5 %

Shares of Trade Desk stock traded up $18.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.75. The stock had a trading volume of 1,020,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,506,059. The firm has a market cap of $35.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 351.38, a P/E/G ratio of 8.00 and a beta of 2.10. Trade Desk has a 12 month low of $39.00 and a 12 month high of $114.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.25 and its 200 day moving average is $58.78.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

Trade Desk ( NASDAQ:TTD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 7.08% and a net margin of 7.78%. The firm had revenue of $376.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $365.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trade Desk will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

In other Trade Desk news, Director David B. Wells bought 17,500 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $45.81 per share, for a total transaction of $801,675.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 106,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,881,971.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 10.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trade Desk

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Trade Desk by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 49.0% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 468 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR boosted its position in Trade Desk by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 26,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Alphastar Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 3,293 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Trade Desk by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the period. 63.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Trade Desk

(Get Rating)

Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to create, manage, and optimize data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including display, video, audio, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, and connected TV.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.