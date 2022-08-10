Neil Manser Sells 48,462 Shares of Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG) Stock

Direct Line Insurance Group plc (LON:DLG – Get Rating) insider Neil Manser sold 48,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 208 ($2.51), for a total transaction of £100,800.96 ($121,799.13).

Neil Manser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, July 27th, Neil Manser bought 74 shares of Direct Line Insurance Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 202 ($2.44) per share, with a total value of £149.48 ($180.62).

Direct Line Insurance Group Stock Performance

DLG traded up GBX 9.77 ($0.12) during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching GBX 217.87 ($2.63). The company had a trading volume of 2,702,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,964,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.69, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of £2.86 billion and a PE ratio of 867.08. Direct Line Insurance Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 184.55 ($2.23) and a 12-month high of GBX 318.80 ($3.85). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 232.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 258.87.

Direct Line Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a GBX 7.60 ($0.09) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Direct Line Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 94.58%.

DLG has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 230 ($2.78) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Direct Line Insurance Group to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 215 ($2.60) in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 250 ($3.02) to GBX 240 ($2.90) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 292 ($3.53) price objective on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 282.30 ($3.41).

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. It offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

Featured Stories

