Nelnet, Inc. (NNI) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 31st

Nelnet, Inc. (NYSE:NNI – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.24 per share by the credit services provider on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st.

Nelnet has increased its dividend by an average of 10.9% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Nelnet has a payout ratio of 14.3% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Get Nelnet alerts:

Nelnet Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of NYSE NNI traded down $1.80 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $91.22. The stock had a trading volume of 576 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,815. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 0.71. Nelnet has a twelve month low of $72.94 and a twelve month high of $99.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.43, a quick ratio of 72.66 and a current ratio of 72.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $87.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Nelnet ( NYSE:NNI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The credit services provider reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $481.56 million during the quarter. Nelnet had a net margin of 27.45% and a return on equity of 10.39%.

NNI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Nelnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of Nelnet from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

Insider Transactions at Nelnet

In other news, insider William J. Munn sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.76, for a total value of $39,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 20,771 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,656,694.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 50.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nelnet

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NNI. State Street Corp grew its stake in Nelnet by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 356,301 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 205,780 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $17,490,000 after buying an additional 7,144 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Nelnet by 1,210.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,683,000 after buying an additional 83,500 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Nelnet by 205.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 70,690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,008,000 after buying an additional 47,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Nelnet by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 34,299 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,915,000 after buying an additional 6,830 shares in the last quarter.

Nelnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nelnet, Inc engages in loan servicing, communications, education technology, services, and payment processing businesses worldwide. The Loan Servicing and Systems segment provides loan conversion, application processing, borrower updates, customer service, payment processing, due diligence procedures, funds management reconciliation, and claim processing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nelnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nelnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.