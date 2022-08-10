NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues Earnings Results

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06, Briefing.com reports. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 7.33%. The company had revenue of $125.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $123.26 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.04) EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis.
NeoGenomics Price Performance
NEO stock traded up $0.20 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.88. 124,272 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,954,565. NeoGenomics has a fifty-two week low of $6.85 and a fifty-two week high of $54.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -37.06 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a current ratio of 7.93.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On NeoGenomics
A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEO. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5.8% during the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 31,210 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of NeoGenomics by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 50,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of NeoGenomics by 404.7% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,958 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in shares of NeoGenomics by 8.9% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 48,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $592,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in NeoGenomics by 35.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,010 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $500,000 after acquiring an additional 10,781 shares during the last quarter. 95.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Analyst Ratings Changes
About NeoGenomics
NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.
