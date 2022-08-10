Netrum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70.00 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $40,943.61 and approximately $70.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- Compound (COMP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00276996 BTC.
- EUNO (EUNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- 1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.
- FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Axe (AXE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.
- ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.
- SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
Netrum Coin Profile
Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Netrum Coin Trading
