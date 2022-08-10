Netrum Tops One Day Trading Volume of $70.00 (NTR)

Netrum (NTR) traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, Netrum has traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Netrum coin can currently be bought for $0.0191 or 0.00000080 BTC on popular exchanges. Netrum has a market capitalization of $40,943.61 and approximately $70.00 worth of Netrum was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Compound (COMP) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $66.25 or 0.00276996 BTC.

EUNO (EUNO) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000495 BTC.

FYDcoin (FYD) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Axe (AXE) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000018 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAXEX (PAXEX) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netrum Coin Profile

Netrum (NTR) is a coin. Netrum’s total supply is 2,577,890 coins and its circulating supply is 2,139,819 coins. Netrum’s official Twitter account is @netrumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Netrum Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Netrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Netrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Netrum using one of the exchanges listed above.

