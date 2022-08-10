Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NHS) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 12th

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NHS – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.0905 per share by the investment management company on Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.43%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th.

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has raised its dividend payment by an average of 10.6% per year over the last three years.

Get Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund alerts:

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Stock Up 0.3 %

NHS stock traded up $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $9.50. The company had a trading volume of 67,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 95,860. Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.40 and a fifty-two week high of $13.22.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

In related news, Portfolio Manager Joseph Lind acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.25 per share, for a total transaction of $46,250.00. Following the acquisition, the portfolio manager now owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $138,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 14,194 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,538 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 33.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,675 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 2,936 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 17.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 43,695 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund by 13.7% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 76,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $870,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.46% of the company’s stock.

About Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund

(Get Rating)

Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Neuberger Berman LLC. The fund is managed by Neuberger Berman Investment Advisers LLC. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund typically invests in high yield debt securities of various sectors, such as auto parts and equipment, airlines, automotive, electronics, health services, packaging, telecom-integrated/services, gaming, and gas distribution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.