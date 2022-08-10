Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Hits $0.99 on Major Exchanges

Neutrino USD (USDN) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Neutrino USD has a market capitalization of $698.89 million and $2.86 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Neutrino USD coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.99 or 0.00004127 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Neutrino USD has traded down 0.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001601 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002240 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.61 or 0.00015073 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.50 or 0.00039674 BTC.

About Neutrino USD

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 706,886,623 coins and its circulating supply is 706,886,019 coins. Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at. Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Neutrino USD

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Neutrino USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Neutrino USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Neutrino USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

