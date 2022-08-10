New BitShares Price Reaches $0.0054 (NBS)

New BitShares (NBS) traded 5.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. One New BitShares coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0054 or 0.00000022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. New BitShares has a market cap of $14.16 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, New BitShares has traded 1.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004124 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001568 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00002227 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.64 or 0.00014990 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.49 or 0.00039119 BTC.

About New BitShares

New BitShares launched on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. New BitShares’ official website is nbs.plus.

New BitShares Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

