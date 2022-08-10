Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Stake Lessened by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank lessened its stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 555,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 91,477 shares during the quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Newmont were worth $44,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. J2 Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. J2 Capital Management Inc now owns 5,656 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $449,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,692 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $135,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its holdings in Newmont by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 821 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 147 shares during the period. Seelaus Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC now owns 5,790 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Newmont by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Lee Johnson Capital Management LLC now owns 27,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock traded up $0.60 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $45.90. 240,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,064,904. The firm has a market cap of $36.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200 day moving average of $66.66. Newmont Co. has a 12 month low of $43.90 and a 12 month high of $86.37.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is 222.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on NEM. National Bank Financial upgraded Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $66.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Fundamental Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $79.52 target price on shares of Newmont in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays dropped their target price on Newmont from $68.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.37.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $202,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 67,617 shares in the company, valued at $4,573,613.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total value of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Newmont

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.