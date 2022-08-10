News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA) Declares Semi-Annual Dividend of $0.10

News Co. (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) announced a Semi-Annual dividend on Monday, August 8th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Wednesday, October 12th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th.

News has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect News to earn $1.24 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 16.1%.

News Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ NWSA traded up $0.20 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.47. The stock had a trading volume of 207,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,036,125. The stock has a market cap of $10.82 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $16.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.28. News has a 1 year low of $14.95 and a 1 year high of $25.86.

Institutional Trading of News

News ( NASDAQ:NWSA Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. News had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 6.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that News will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in News in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $98,000. DC Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter valued at $114,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of News by 68.1% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of News during the 1st quarter worth $206,000. 63.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on NWSA. TheStreet lowered shares of News from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of News from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of News from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.10 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 28th.

About News

News Corporation, a media and information services company, focuses on creating and distributing content for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other. The company distributes content and data products, including The Wall Street Journal, Factiva, Dow Jones Risk & Compliance, Dow Jones Newswires, Barron's, MarketWatch, and Investor's Business Daily through various media channels, such as newspapers, newswires, websites, applications for mobile devices, tablets and e-book readers, newsletters, magazines, proprietary databases, live journalism, videos, and podcasts.

See Also

