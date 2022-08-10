NewYorkCoin (NYC) Trading Up 28.7% This Week

NewYorkCoin (NYC) traded up 8.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 10th. NewYorkCoin has a market capitalization of $964,938.78 and approximately $61.00 worth of NewYorkCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NewYorkCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, NewYorkCoin has traded up 28.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0716 or 0.00000294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.79 or 0.00019681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.00 or 0.00254781 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000682 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00006190 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000964 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0341 or 0.00000140 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000782 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00002243 BTC.

NewYorkCoin Profile

NewYorkCoin (CRYPTO:NYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 6th, 2014. NewYorkCoin’s total supply is 143,761,098,438 coins. NewYorkCoin’s official Twitter account is @NYCCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NewYorkCoin is /r/nycoincommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NewYorkCoin is nycoin.community.

NewYorkCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NewYorkCoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the popular Scrypt algorithm. The NYC is themed after the North American city, New York. NewYorkCoin (NYC) is a faster, free version of Litecoin since 2014. Open source, decentralized, P2P worldwide cryptocurrency. Retail acceptance. The low difficulty, sustainable, energy-efficient mining. Additional website: https://newyorkcoin.net/ Whitepaper: https://nycoin.net/whitepaper_newyorkcoin.pdf “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NewYorkCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NewYorkCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NewYorkCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

