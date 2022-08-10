NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by WealthShield Partners LLC

WealthShield Partners LLC trimmed its position in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 37.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,906 shares during the period. WealthShield Partners LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $270,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 68,267 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $715,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,778 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $382,000. 77.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NEE has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on NextEra Energy from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Mizuho cut their target price on NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $91.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.22.

Shares of NEE opened at $88.92 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $78.14. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $67.22 and a twelve month high of $93.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.88, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.47.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.26 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 11.97%. NextEra Energy’s revenue was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.425 per share. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 29th. NextEra Energy’s payout ratio is 129.77%.

In related news, CEO John W. Ketchum acquired 12,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.33 per share, with a total value of $1,011,161.97. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 132,894 shares in the company, valued at $10,409,587.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

