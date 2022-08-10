Nexus (NXS) Price Hits $0.0653 on Exchanges

Nexus (NXS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. Nexus has a market capitalization of $4.84 million and approximately $422,786.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Nexus has traded down 56.9% against the dollar. One Nexus coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0653 or 0.00000268 BTC on major exchanges.
Nexus Profile
Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 74,032,079 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.
According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus is an innovative crypto currency – the coin runs off its own algorithm and has a well though through infrastructure that takes it beyond bitcoin and other 1 st generation crypto currencies – it has a checks and balances system for sending coins – where transactions can be retrieved if sent to a wrong address. The proof of stake rate is 2% up to a coin cap of 78 million. “
Nexus Coin Trading
