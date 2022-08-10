NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) Price Tops $792.12 on Major Exchanges

NFTX Hashmasks Index (MASK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 10th. During the last seven days, NFTX Hashmasks Index has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. One NFTX Hashmasks Index coin can currently be purchased for approximately $792.12 or 0.03311121 BTC on popular exchanges. NFTX Hashmasks Index has a market capitalization of $140,977.95 and $436.00 worth of NFTX Hashmasks Index was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTX Hashmasks Index alerts:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23,923.10 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004180 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004179 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00003892 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004176 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.27 or 0.00038741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00130532 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.59 or 0.00065164 BTC.

NFTX Hashmasks Index Profile

MASK is a coin. It was first traded on February 19th, 2021. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s total supply is 178 coins. NFTX Hashmasks Index’s official Twitter account is @nftx_.

Buying and Selling NFTX Hashmasks Index

According to CryptoCompare, “Mask Network provides users with the tools to encrypt their posts & chats on social networks, allowing only their friends to decrypt them. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTX Hashmasks Index directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFTX Hashmasks Index should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTX Hashmasks Index using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTX Hashmasks Index and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.