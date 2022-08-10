NKN (NKN) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $3.87 Million

NKN (NKN) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 10th. During the last seven days, NKN has traded 8.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NKN coin can currently be bought for $0.12 or 0.00000483 BTC on popular exchanges. NKN has a market capitalization of $81.08 million and approximately $3.87 million worth of NKN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004172 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001587 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00002218 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00039938 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00014716 BTC.

NKN uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on December 29th, 2018. NKN’s total supply is 700,000,000 coins. NKN’s official message board is medium.com/nknetwork. The Reddit community for NKN is /r/nknblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NKN is nkn.org. NKN’s official Twitter account is @NKN_ORG and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, ” NKN (New Kind of Network) is a highly scalable, self-evolving and self-incentivized blockchain network infrastructure. It addresses the network decentralization and self-evolution by introducing Cellular Automata (CA) methodology for both dynamism and efficiency. NKN tokenizes network connectivity and data transmission capacity as a useful Proof of Work. NKN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the NKN ecosystem and works as the incentive given to participants that share their connectivity and bandwidth. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NKN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NKN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NKN using one of the exchanges listed above.

