Norcros (LON:NXR) Hits New 12-Month Low at $211.00

Norcros plc (LON:NXR – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as GBX 211 ($2.55) and last traded at GBX 214.95 ($2.60), with a volume of 11482 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 221 ($2.67).

Separately, Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Norcros in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

The stock has a market capitalization of £186.54 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 671.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.37. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 229.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250.47.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd were given a GBX 6.90 ($0.08) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 23rd. This is a positive change from Norcros’s previous dividend of $3.10. This represents a yield of 2.76%. Norcros’s payout ratio is 35.31%.

In other news, insider Nick Kelsall sold 25,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 225 ($2.72), for a total transaction of £56,749.50 ($68,571.17).

Norcros plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes bathroom and kitchen products in the United Kingdom and South Africa. The company manufactures and distributes electric and mixer showers, and accessories under the Triton brand name; shower enclosures and trays to the residential, commercial, and hospitality sectors under the Merlyn brand; taps, mixer showers, bathroom accessories, and valves under the Vado brand name; and accessories and furniture for the bathroom, such as toilet seats, wall-mounted cupboards, vanity units, shower rods, rails, and curtains to retail and trade customers under the Croydex brand name.

