Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $39.28

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Rating) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$39.28 and traded as high as C$43.08. Northland Power shares last traded at C$42.94, with a volume of 458,365 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NPI shares. CSFB upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$44.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Northland Power from C$50.00 to C$51.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. CIBC upped their target price on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$43.00 to C$46.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$46.69.

Northland Power Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$10.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 33.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$39.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$39.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 226.66, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Northland Power Announces Dividend

Northland Power ( TSE:NPI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.56 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$695.05 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts forecast that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.5700002 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 15th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th. Northland Power’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 90.91%.

Northland Power Company Profile

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind, solar, or hydropower, as well as clean-burning natural gas and biomass for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

