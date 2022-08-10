Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $6,499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman by 88.6% in the 4th quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.52% of the company’s stock.

NOC stock opened at $473.73 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 52-week low of $344.89 and a 52-week high of $492.30. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $446.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 0.62.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a $1.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.26%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on NOC shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $520.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $468.18.

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total value of $4,818,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 134,583 shares in the company, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 10,000 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.87, for a total transaction of $4,818,700.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,851,510.21. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Thomas L. Wilson, Jr. sold 582 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.00, for a total value of $280,524.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,094 shares in the company, valued at $1,009,308. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

