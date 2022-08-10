NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.17

NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust (TSE:NWH.UN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$13.17 and traded as low as C$13.05. NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust shares last traded at C$13.15, with a volume of 195,075 shares traded.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NWH.UN shares. National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust to C$16.25 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from C$15.50 to C$14.75 in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their target price for the company from C$15.00 to C$13.75 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NorthWest Health Prop Real Est Inv Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$15.22.

The company’s fifty day moving average is C$12.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$13.17. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.42.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSX: NWH.UN) (NorthWest) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under the laws of the Province of Ontario. As at June 30, 2020, the REIT provides investors with access to a portfolio of high quality international healthcare real estate infrastructure comprised of interests in a diversified portfolio of 189 income-producing properties and 15.3 million square feet of gross leasable area located throughout major markets in Canada, Brazil, Europe, Australia and New Zealand.

