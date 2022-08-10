Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Buys 143 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its position in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,917 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,736,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HCA. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,377,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,207,588,000 after purchasing an additional 313,091 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 9,448,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,650,774,000 after acquiring an additional 1,365,582 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,793,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $971,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,724 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter worth about $596,396,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,077,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,085,000 after acquiring an additional 104,300 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on HCA shares. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Mizuho increased their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on HCA Healthcare from $267.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, HCA Healthcare currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $238.18.

Insider Buying and Selling at HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Price Performance

In other news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total value of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Jennifer Berres sold 2,358 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.87, for a total transaction of $516,095.46. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,367.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Patricia F. Elcan bought 325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $198.66 per share, with a total value of $64,564.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 89,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,747,688.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HCA traded up $4.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $214.55. 6,061 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,845,539. The business has a 50 day moving average of $188.54 and a 200 day moving average of $222.67. The company has a market capitalization of $61.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 87.46, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.32. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $164.47 and a 1-year high of $279.02.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.67 by $0.54. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 833.68%. The business had revenue of $14.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.37 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 17.07 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.77%.

HCA Healthcare Company Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

