Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $13.91 Million Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 168,405 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 22,056 shares during the quarter. Exxon Mobil makes up 0.3% of Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $13,909,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in XOM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth $35,101,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 369,948 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $22,636,000 after purchasing an additional 33,139 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC acquired a new position in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. First National Trust Co raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 110,829 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,781,000 after purchasing an additional 7,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Global Investment Management Co. raised its stake in Exxon Mobil by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management Co. now owns 3,771 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.07% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total value of $220,733.07. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 2,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.81, for a total transaction of $220,733.07. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 30,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,121,620.03. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey W. Ubben acquired 960,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $88.51 per share, for a total transaction of $84,969,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,137,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $100,635,870. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,147 shares of company stock valued at $698,858. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Exxon Mobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM traded down $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $90.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 234,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,717,197. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $376.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.09. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 12 month low of $52.10 and a 12 month high of $105.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $90.64 and a 200-day moving average of $86.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $4.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.74 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $115.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.67 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 10.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 70.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.10 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 12.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

XOM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. HSBC lifted their target price on Exxon Mobil from $92.50 to $97.50 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com cut Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Exxon Mobil from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on Exxon Mobil from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.40.

About Exxon Mobil

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

Featured Articles

