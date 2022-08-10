Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.44 Million Position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC cut its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) by 10.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,217 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 887 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Calamos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Moody’s by 6.8% during the first quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 819 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the first quarter worth about $5,843,000. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 580 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Moody’s by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Addenda Capital Inc. now owns 12,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. bought a new stake in Moody’s during the 1st quarter worth approximately $213,000. 91.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Moody's alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MCO. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Moody’s from $364.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Moody’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $324.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Moody’s from $298.00 to $283.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays lowered Moody’s from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Moody’s from $308.00 to $288.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $329.25.

Moody’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCO traded up $10.86 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $321.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,537. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. Moody’s Co. has a 1-year low of $251.01 and a 1-year high of $407.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $307.97. The stock has a market cap of $58.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.40, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.20.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.34 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Moody’s had a net margin of 28.92% and a return on equity of 71.12%. Moody’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 9.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Moody’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Moody’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.24%.

Insider Transactions at Moody’s

In related news, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,714.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Caroline Sullivan sold 326 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.68, for a total transaction of $101,281.68. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,088.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael L. West sold 780 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.53, for a total value of $242,213.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 8,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,586,714.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moody’s

(Get Rating)

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations, as well as and structured finance securities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Moody's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moody's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.