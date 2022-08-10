Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Has $2.82 Million Position in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC trimmed its holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 10.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 4,093 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,822,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in NEM. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lifted its stake in Newmont by 31.9% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 10,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its stake in Newmont by 169.1% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 15,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $937,000 after buying an additional 9,497 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of Newmont by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,467,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $90,988,000 after buying an additional 12,516 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 154,050 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,423,000 after acquiring an additional 21,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Newmont by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 29,358 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 5,135 shares during the last quarter. 78.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Newmont Price Performance

NYSE NEM traded up $0.63 on Wednesday, hitting $45.93. The stock had a trading volume of 188,169 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,064,904. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.58 and a 200-day moving average of $66.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.82. Newmont Co. has a 52-week low of $43.90 and a 52-week high of $86.37. The company has a market capitalization of $36.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.01 and a beta of 0.26.

Newmont Announces Dividend

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. Newmont had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 9.13%. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Newmont Co. will post 2.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. National Bankshares decreased their target price on Newmont from $119.00 to $115.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from $64.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Newmont from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Newmont from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $70.37.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.64, for a total transaction of $744,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 276,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,732,830.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,295,400 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

