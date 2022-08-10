Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,749 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its position in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,355 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 1,749 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $3,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SYK. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 2.8% during the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 182,052 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $48,672,000 after purchasing an additional 5,001 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 16,674 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 60.0% during the first quarter. Sivik Global Healthcare LLC now owns 20,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the last quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 5.4% during the first quarter. OPSEU Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 3,870 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Covington Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Stryker in the first quarter valued at $6,119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on SYK shares. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Stryker from $290.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Stryker from $305.00 to $233.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Stryker from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Stryker from $285.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.00.

SYK stock traded up $2.50 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $217.45. The company had a trading volume of 6,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,509,256. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $206.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $236.54. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.03. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $281.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The medical technology company reported $2.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.28 by ($0.03). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.34% and a net margin of 11.79%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.695 per share. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Stryker’s payout ratio is currently 51.20%.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. This segment also offers spinal implant products comprising cervical, thoracolumbar, and interbody systems that are used in spinal injury, deformity, and degenerative therapies.

