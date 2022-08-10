Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,829 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC decreased its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,231 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,829 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $4,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. LMR Partners LLP acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $636,000. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% in the first quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $205,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $133,012,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares during the period. MCIA Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 5.6% during the first quarter. MCIA Inc now owns 3,596 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,003,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 534.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,299,985 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $467,086,000 after buying an additional 1,095,023 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $325.00 to $270.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $273.23.

In other news, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,671,760.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 79,412 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.30, for a total value of $17,176,815.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,811,494.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Amal M. Johnson sold 6,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.04, for a total transaction of $1,517,505.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,671,760.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 94,787 shares of company stock valued at $20,719,321. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $237.48. 18,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,146,927. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $186.83 and a 12 month high of $369.69. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $212.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $248.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.81 billion, a PE ratio of 59.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.70 and a beta of 1.29.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.13. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 12.04%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

