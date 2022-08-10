Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 1,842 Shares of Sempra (NYSE:SRE)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lessened its stake in Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,057 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,842 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Sempra were worth $2,363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sempra by 1,763.6% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra during the first quarter worth $41,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Sempra during the first quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in Sempra by 171.8% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Sempra alerts:

Sempra Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE SRE traded up $1.13 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,677,050. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.67. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. Sempra has a twelve month low of $119.56 and a twelve month high of $173.28.

Sempra Dividend Announcement

Sempra ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 8.84% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Sempra will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th were issued a dividend of $1.145 per share. This represents a $4.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 6th. Sempra’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on SRE shares. Citigroup increased their price target on Sempra from $142.00 to $171.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Bank of America upgraded Sempra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Sempra in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sempra from $186.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Sempra from $152.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.22.

About Sempra

(Get Rating)

Sempra operates as an energy-services holding company in the United States and internationally. The company's San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides electric services; and supplies natural gas. It offers electric services to approximately 3.6 million population and natural gas services to approximately 3.3 million population that covers 4,100 square miles.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.