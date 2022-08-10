Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 502 Shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lowered its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,731 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 502 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals were worth $3,304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 83.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 55 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,545,957.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,436,706.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $587.76, for a total transaction of $646,536.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,644 shares in the company, valued at $11,545,957.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 36,435 shares of company stock valued at $22,349,654. 8.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on REGN. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $700.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Argus increased their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $680.00 to $760.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating and set a $536.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $698.35.

REGN traded up $9.98 on Wednesday, hitting $632.13. The company had a trading volume of 3,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,353. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $596.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $636.22. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $538.01 and a 12-month high of $747.42. The company has a market cap of $68.61 billion, a PE ratio of 12.42, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.29.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.94 by ($0.17). Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 36.17% and a net margin of 39.97%. The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $27.97 EPS. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals’s revenue for the quarter was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 38.89 EPS for the current year.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

