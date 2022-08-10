Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC Sells 774 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC reduced its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,018 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 774 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $3,235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new position in shares of Lam Research in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Lam Research during the first quarter worth $27,000. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on LRCX. Mizuho lowered their target price on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Lam Research from $560.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Barclays downgraded Lam Research from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $625.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen decreased their target price on Lam Research from $800.00 to $620.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Lam Research from $869.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $613.32.

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX stock traded up $10.28 on Wednesday, reaching $479.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,915 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,453,889. The company has a market capitalization of $66.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.33, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.33. Lam Research Co. has a 12-month low of $375.87 and a 12-month high of $731.85. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $456.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $498.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $8.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.30 by $1.53. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.71% and a net margin of 26.73%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $8.09 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 37.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lam Research Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.