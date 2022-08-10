Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 923.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,605,139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,350,616 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.85% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $162,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Commerce Bank grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 7,608 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 6,162 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 190,719 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,878,000 after buying an additional 5,523 shares during the last quarter. Dentgroup LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Dentgroup LLC now owns 6,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $374,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 441,552 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,500,000 after purchasing an additional 119,710 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Performance

VGK traded up $1.24 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $56.07. 195,204 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,759,734. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $54.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.82. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $49.75 and a 12-month high of $70.70.

About Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.