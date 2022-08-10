Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Buys 9,126 Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:PRF – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 389,457 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 1.10% of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF worth $66,542,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Gratus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 5,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,219,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $868,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarkston Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PRF traded up $2.48 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $160.05. 2,109 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,612. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1000 ETF has a 1 year low of $143.82 and a 1 year high of $176.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $153.09 and a 200 day moving average of $161.66.

