Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $104.60 Million Stock Position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,958,396 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 59,800 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $104,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DGRO. First Command Bank raised its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 183.8% during the first quarter. First Command Bank now owns 5,455,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,375,000 after buying an additional 3,533,185 shares in the last quarter. American Trust bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $77,725,000. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 26.1% in the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,020,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,340,000 after purchasing an additional 625,489 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF in the first quarter worth about $25,215,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,478,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,641,000 after purchasing an additional 449,062 shares during the period.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 21,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,288,518. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $51.02. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a one year low of $45.52 and a one year high of $56.42.

