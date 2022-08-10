Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $191.79 Million Stock Position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. decreased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,658,587 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,698 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $191,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EFAV. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at $99,000.

Get iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF alerts:

iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:EFAV traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $64.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 405,339 shares. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.19. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $64.68 and a fifty-two week high of $76.51.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.