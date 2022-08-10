Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $289.35 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 26.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,958,011 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 412,666 shares during the quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned 0.28% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $289,354,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VTV. Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $304,119,000. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 45.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 2,112,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,112,000 after purchasing an additional 658,300 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,778,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,056,771,000 after acquiring an additional 511,775 shares in the last quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 21.1% in the 4th quarter. SCS Capital Management LLC now owns 2,749,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,498,000 after acquiring an additional 479,083 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LGL Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,286,000.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV traded up $1.68 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $139.57. The company had a trading volume of 35,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,367. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.22. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $127.16 and a one year high of $151.89.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

