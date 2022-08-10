Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. Has $3.25 Billion Stock Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Get Rating) by 13.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,605,173 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,255,642 shares during the quarter. Schwab International Equity ETF comprises approximately 5.2% of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. owned approximately 11.23% of Schwab International Equity ETF worth $3,253,582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 76,688,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,984,417,000 after purchasing an additional 6,824,172 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 62,559,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,431,697,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066,179 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,705,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,154,651,000 after purchasing an additional 2,268,736 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,730,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,023,000 after purchasing an additional 1,126,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC boosted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 8,261.0% in the first quarter. Global Strategic Investment Solutions LLC now owns 10,494,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,360,000 after purchasing an additional 10,369,041 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHF traded up $0.72 on Wednesday, hitting $33.34. The stock had a trading volume of 101,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,480,338. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.54. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $29.92 and a 52-week high of $40.83.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

